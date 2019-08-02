ZelCash One Day Trading Volume Tops $668,291.00 (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $668,291.00 worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. During the last week, ZelCash has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.47 or 0.01008384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034339 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00264738 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005041 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004318 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004465 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 71,648,150 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

