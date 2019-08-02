Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Given a $98.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $98.00 price objective on Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zendesk from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zendesk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.79.

NYSE ZEN traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,717,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,430. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.69. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.47 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 25.37% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Geschke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $219,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $434,489.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,207,406.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,561 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,884. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,056,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,818,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 982.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 469,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,934,000 after purchasing an additional 426,405 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Zendesk by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 476,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,198,000 after purchasing an additional 296,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

