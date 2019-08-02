Zetacoin Trading 55.7% Higher Over Last Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 55.7% against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, YoBit, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $295,358.00 and $15,774.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,461.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.32 or 0.03100795 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.01059105 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021477 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000301 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,051,703 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Novaexchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

