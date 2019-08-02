Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZBH. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.09.

ZBH stock opened at $137.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.80. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $96.99 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $48,938.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,474,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,103,841,000 after acquiring an additional 509,160 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,156,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,063,000 after acquiring an additional 231,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,516,000 after acquiring an additional 205,532 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,463,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after acquiring an additional 559,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,005,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

