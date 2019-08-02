Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $150.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZBH. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $121.71 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.09.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $137.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $96.99 and a 12-month high of $138.82.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $48,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at $167,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 17.1% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 18,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 7,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

