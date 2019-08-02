ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.53 million. ZIX had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.21%. ZIX’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

ZIXI stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,722. The stock has a market cap of $536.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. ZIX has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

ZIXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $14.00 target price on shares of ZIX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in ZIX by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ZIX in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ZIX by 1,108.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ZIX by 63,870.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ZIX in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

