Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.25.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,208. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $324,905.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $94,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,848 shares of company stock worth $35,319,250. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,160,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,877,000 after buying an additional 750,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 474.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,575,000 after buying an additional 484,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zscaler by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,958,000 after buying an additional 413,072 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,835,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 874.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 328,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 294,640 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

