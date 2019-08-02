Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Set at $36.00 by Raymond James

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) has been given a $36.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Zymeworks from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $23.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Zymeworks stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.53 million, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $159,762.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Zymeworks by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 172,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

