0xBitcoin Hits One Day Volume of $1.07 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $1.07 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.48 or 0.05536418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00043870 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001077 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,788,500 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

