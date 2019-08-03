$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.96. CSX posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered CSX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $67.12. 6,316,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,691,474. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. CSX has a 12 month low of $58.47 and a 12 month high of $80.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,194,000 after purchasing an additional 646,745 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

