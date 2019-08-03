$1.03 EPS Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.08. FTI Consulting reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $606.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.56 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $771,308.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,036.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,029,166.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,131.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,976 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCN stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.78. The company had a trading volume of 237,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.35. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $106.22.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

