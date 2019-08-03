$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,462.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $150,228.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,307.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,856. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $103.21 and a 12 month high of $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.32.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

