$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.06.

In other Cintas news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,283,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,274,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at $18,008,331.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 52.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.41. 474,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas has a 12 month low of $155.98 and a 12 month high of $264.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.01.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

