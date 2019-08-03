$108.67 Million in Sales Expected for HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) to post $108.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $111.33 million. HighPoint Resources reported sales of $110.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full year sales of $482.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $502.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $586.93 million, with estimates ranging from $549.50 million to $638.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $101.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.28 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

In other news, Director Michael R. Starzer bought 50,000 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul W. Geiger III bought 29,000 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 154,000 shares of company stock valued at $298,530 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,106,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 91,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,953,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,636 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,846,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214,175 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 67.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 2,931,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 1,314.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,292,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.07. 761,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.17 million, a P/E ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.61.

HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

