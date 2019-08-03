$11.99 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) to report sales of $11.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.89 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $11.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $46.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.01 billion to $46.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $48.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.09 billion to $49.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.19.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 25,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $416,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 768,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,333,395.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 95,000 shares of company stock worth $2,674,350. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,212 shares of the airline’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 63,330 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,804 shares of the airline’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 7,872 shares of the airline’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

AAL traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,406,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,082. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

