$119.61 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce $119.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.81 million and the lowest is $113.39 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $108.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $486.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.97 million to $503.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $512.94 million, with estimates ranging from $483.40 million to $562.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $118.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 84.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.50. 162,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $14.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 41.29%.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

