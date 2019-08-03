122,883 Shares in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Acquired by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 104.8% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 62,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 916.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.07.

Shares of MO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.92. 280,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,867,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.39. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

