12,827 Shares in Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) Acquired by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 14,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 234,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Andeavor Logistics alerts:

Shares of ANDX remained flat at $$32.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 21,465,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,266. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. Andeavor Logistics LP has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $50.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Andeavor Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Andeavor Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The company's Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest pipeline system, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.