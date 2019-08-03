$138.00 Million in Sales Expected for Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) will announce $138.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limbach’s earnings. Limbach posted sales of $139.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limbach will report full-year sales of $559.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $559.95 million to $560.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $604.50 million, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $620.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limbach.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $133.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Limbach from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Limbach from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

LMB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.78. 14,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,497. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 million, a PE ratio of -16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. Limbach has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $12.18.

In other news, Director 1347 Investors Llc sold 25,000 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $277,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,104,547 shares of company stock valued at $11,244,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 438.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Limbach by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Limbach in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Limbach in the second quarter valued at $2,196,000. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

