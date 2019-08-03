14,096 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 15.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,894,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,683,000 after purchasing an additional 98,665 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 37,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BGS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

Shares of BGS stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. 4,749,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,994. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.70%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

