17,250 Shares in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Purchased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Citigroup makes up 1.1% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 356,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 77,766 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,392,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,481,000 after purchasing an additional 239,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,039,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 27,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.61. 14,770,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,687,225. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

