$199.54 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) will post $199.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.21 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $186.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $795.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $767.68 million to $810.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $857.46 million, with estimates ranging from $843.82 million to $883.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.73 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 35.13%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Shares of KRC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.20. 440,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,682. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $80.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.75%.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,120 shares in the company, valued at $633,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $332,638.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,506.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 108,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 191,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 765.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,466,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,073 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 270,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

