1irstcoin (FST) Price Up 130% Over Last Week

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.51 or 0.00115435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 130% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $76.64 million and approximately $122,960.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001931 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 80.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000114 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,125,706 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

