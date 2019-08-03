20,470 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Acquired by Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,217,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,674,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $121.59 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $123.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.95). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.12.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $247,359.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

