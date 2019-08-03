2,206 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 11,081.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $60,229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,663,000 after buying an additional 34,519 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Shares of CW stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $123.43. The stock had a trading volume of 221,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12 month low of $95.23 and a 12 month high of $141.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $910,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $2,060,070. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

