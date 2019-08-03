22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Up 13.2%

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) shares shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54, 3,151,140 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 104% from the average session volume of 1,544,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, Chardan Capital set a $12.00 target price on shares of 22nd Century Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Thomas L. James sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

