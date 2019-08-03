$3.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to announce $3.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the highest is $3.23 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $11.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $13.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.32 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.03. The stock had a trading volume of 735,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,737. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.411 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,340,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,901,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,102 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $165,551,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $108,547,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 348.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,967,000 after acquiring an additional 980,798 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

