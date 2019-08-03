$3.41 Billion in Sales Expected for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to post $3.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VF’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.38 billion. VF reported sales of $3.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full year sales of $11.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $11.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VF in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $82.78. 2,022,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,584. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. VF has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $97.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. VF’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

In other VF news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth $236,808,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,169,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,121,000 after purchasing an additional 687,095 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of VF by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,161,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,870,000 after purchasing an additional 637,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,709,000 after purchasing an additional 558,484 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,833,000.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

