$378.72 Million in Sales Expected for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce $378.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nice’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $380.18 million. Nice reported sales of $345.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nice will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nice.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.18 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nice to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Nice to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Nice from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nice from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nice from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nice by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nice by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Nice by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nice during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Nice by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 230,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.57. The stock had a trading volume of 248,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,170. Nice has a 12 month low of $100.54 and a 12 month high of $155.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.74.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

