$397.87 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report $397.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.79 million and the highest is $400.95 million. Papa John’s Int’l reported sales of $407.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Papa John’s Int’l.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $398.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.67 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

PZZA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,018. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.83. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $60.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.16%.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at $174,624.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 3,451,413 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $157,487,975.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,509,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,402,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,765,557 shares of company stock valued at $173,644,058. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 45.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

