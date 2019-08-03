$431.42 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will post $431.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $419.80 million to $441.20 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $462.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.18 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Svb Leerink upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Leerink Swann raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

NYSE AMRX traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,724. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Pradeep Bhadauria purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Todisco purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,000 shares of company stock worth $387,300. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $18,243,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 487.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 492,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 408,533 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $5,331,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,906,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 359,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

