4NEW (KWATT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,787.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One 4NEW token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Cobinhood, IDEX and Exrates. 4NEW has a market cap of $44,639.00 and approximately $5,787.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 4NEW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00256564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.79 or 0.01400464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023239 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00109689 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000521 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,876,246 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Exrates, Hotbit, IDEX, Cobinhood and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.