$568.08 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to post $568.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $545.20 million and the highest is $608.00 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $626.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.44 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on VNTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Venator Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price target on Venator Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

In related news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $46,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 187.6% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNTR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.07. 1,633,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.18. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.