5,987 Shares in Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack during the second quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the second quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WORK traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $30.87. 5,259,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,928,394. Slack has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WORK. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Slack in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Slack in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Slack in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Slack in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Slack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 376,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $14,409,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 1,360,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $53,170,714.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,928,311 shares of company stock worth $267,954,737 over the last ninety days.

