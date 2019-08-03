$642.70 Million in Sales Expected for HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) will report $642.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HNI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $639.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $646.40 million. HNI posted sales of $611.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HNI will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HNI.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.13 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sidoti set a $45.00 price target on shares of HNI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. HNI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:HNI traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.06. 139,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,013. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.23. HNI has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HNI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in HNI by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,078,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter worth about $27,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HNI by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,103,000 after acquiring an additional 54,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in HNI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 327,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

