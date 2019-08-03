$68.10 Million in Sales Expected for Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) will post $68.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Instructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.83 million and the highest is $68.52 million. Instructure posted sales of $55.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Instructure will report full-year sales of $258.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.50 million to $259.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $310.39 million, with estimates ranging from $300.10 million to $314.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Instructure.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 42.94% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Instructure’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INST shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered Instructure from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.37.

In other Instructure news, CEO Daniel Tucker Goldsmith purchased 2,500 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $104,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,811.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,617 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $2,612,410. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INST. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Instructure by 43.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,386,000 after buying an additional 434,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Instructure by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after buying an additional 343,103 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Instructure by 12.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,273,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,015,000 after purchasing an additional 140,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Instructure by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,474,000 after purchasing an additional 120,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Instructure by 27.7% in the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 461,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INST traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 433,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64. Instructure has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

