$773.10 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to report $773.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $748.70 million and the highest is $816.00 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $754.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.98 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 504,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after buying an additional 135,136 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 431.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 127,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 103,550 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 55.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. 1,433,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,195. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 33.72%.

A. O. Smith announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 3rd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

