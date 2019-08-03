7,900 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Bought by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 453,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 125.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 860.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period.

IEUR stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $44.71. 552,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,202. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.28. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $39.84 and a twelve month high of $49.05.

