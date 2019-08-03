$794.10 Million in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will announce sales of $794.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $777.20 million to $809.60 million. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $729.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 72.95% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $722.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPX. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $81.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $78,087.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 36,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,897,745.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,731 shares in the company, valued at $26,079,146.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,368 shares of company stock worth $5,478,094. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 174,626 shares in the last quarter.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.