79,857 Shares in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,992,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000.

NASDAQ CTVA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,305,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,649. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.99. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

