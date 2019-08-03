$872.21 Million in Sales Expected for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) to post sales of $872.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Three analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $880.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $866.90 million. Workday posted sales of $671.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $825.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.21 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on WDAY. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.32.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $8.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.52 and a beta of 1.54. Workday has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $226.83.

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara acquired 1,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.52 per share, with a total value of $197,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.14, for a total value of $57,942,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 757,346 shares of company stock worth $154,821,963. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $198,900,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $132,247,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,716,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,680,974,000 after purchasing an additional 552,280 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 31,200.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,011,000 after purchasing an additional 518,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $59,187,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

