8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of 8X8 from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $23.71. 1,356,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,318. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,193,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,770,000 after acquiring an additional 86,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

