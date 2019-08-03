93,576 Shares in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Acquired by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $2,586,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 406,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tallgrass Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

In other Tallgrass Energy news, major shareholder Infrastructure Asso Blackstone bought 223,900 shares of Tallgrass Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,468.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

TGE stock remained flat at $$18.42 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,032. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $197.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.40 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. Tallgrass Energy’s payout ratio is currently 170.08%.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

