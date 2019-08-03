$96.80 Million in Sales Expected for Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report sales of $96.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.51 million and the lowest is $95.40 million. Trupanion posted sales of $78.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $377.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $373.80 million to $379.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $450.08 million, with estimates ranging from $436.30 million to $460.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.17 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, Director Dan Levitan sold 15,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $443,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $130,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,515,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,377,760.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,153 shares of company stock worth $1,875,757. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,702,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,220,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,959,000 after purchasing an additional 339,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

TRUP stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,189. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,042.00 and a beta of 1.32. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $46.39.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

