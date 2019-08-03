AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of AC Immune and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AC Immune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 77,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,855. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $386.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.02. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $75.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. AC Immune had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 29.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AC Immune by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 625.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

