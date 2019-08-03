Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Acasti Pharma stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,251,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,537. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $196.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.52.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Acasti Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

