Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lessened its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.7% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 455.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $3,110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $125,284.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Argus upped their price target on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.01. 1,833,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,299. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.60. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $197.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

