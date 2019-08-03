Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ACOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.53.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock traded down $2.97 on Friday, reaching $3.10. 8,245,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,257. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $333.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.53. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

