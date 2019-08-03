Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

GOLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital raised Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Acushnet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Get Acushnet alerts:

GOLF traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,150. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $433.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.66 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.74%. Acushnet’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.