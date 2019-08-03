Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading 16.7% Higher

Adamera Minerals Corp (CVE:ADZ)’s share price traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 301,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 352,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ADZ)

Adamera Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the United States. It also explores for silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

